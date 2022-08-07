Israeli airline offers free vacation to residents of Gaza border towns

(ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS) -- In light of the rocket fire from Operation Breaking Dawn, Arkia, an Israeli airline, has offered Israelis living in towns on the Gaza border to vacation abroad for free.

The offer includes both the flights and a hotel stay.

Those residents interested in the offer will receive 3-4 nights in their choice of Cyprus, Greece, or Bulgaria. At this stage, the offer is being made to those living in the Eshkol Regional Council, and talks are underway with Hof Ashkelon as well.

