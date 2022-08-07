A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Israeli airline offers free vacation to residents of Gaza border towns

Offer includes both the flights and a hotel stay

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 7, 2022 at 5:12pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS) -- In light of the rocket fire from Operation Breaking Dawn, Arkia, an Israeli airline, has offered Israelis living in towns on the Gaza border to vacation abroad for free.

The offer includes both the flights and a hotel stay.

Those residents interested in the offer will receive 3-4 nights in their choice of Cyprus, Greece, or Bulgaria. At this stage, the offer is being made to those living in the Eshkol Regional Council, and talks are underway with Hof Ashkelon as well.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Former CNN anchor arrested for alleged hit-and-run
College students upset at 'phallic' sculpture erected on campus
College group wants Jewish students to 'unlearn' support for Israel
WATCH: Baseball fan knocked out during game brawl despite security intervening
Popular children's toy store makes startling comeback
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×