Israeli midwives advise pregnant women how to cope with tension of rocket attacks

(JERUSALEM POST) -- As many women who are due to give birth in days or weeks – not only in the South – have been stressed in the shadow of the rocket and missile fire from Gaza, the Israel Midwives Association released professional advice on how to calm down.

“We hope our recommendations will help pregnant women to reduce negative emotions and survive the coming days and weeks until arriving in the delivery room,” said the organization, which represents 1,300 nurse-midwives in public hospitals around the country. Guidelines about when to go to the hospital, such as when pregnant women’s waters break and how frequent their labor pains are relevant in situations of acute security threats as well as in normal times, it said.

“First, it is important to know that the subconscious of all of us is affected by images and sights, therefore it is recommended to reduce TV viewing and frequently think about beautiful sights and pleasant memories. You can go back again in your imagination to good things that happened to you, look at pictures that you saved on your phone, uploaded to social networks or kept in albums,” the midwives advised.

