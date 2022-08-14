A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
J.K. Rowling told 'You're next' after wishing fellow author Rushdie well after stabbing

'Harry Potter' writer said she felt 'sick' over Salman being attacked

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 14, 2022 at 5:24pm
J.K. Rowling

(NBC NEWS) -- Warner Bros. Discovery condemned an apparent threat against "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling in a statement Sunday, saying the company supports "freedom of expression."

Rowling shared a screenshot Saturday of a Twitter reply to her tweet wishing fellow author Salman Rushdie well after a man stabbed him in the neck at a New York lecture hall on Friday. She wrote that she felt "sick" over Rushdie being attacked and hope that he would recover.

"Don't worry you are next," a user responded.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
