J.K. Rowling told 'You're next' after wishing fellow author Rushdie well after stabbing

(NBC NEWS) -- Warner Bros. Discovery condemned an apparent threat against "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling in a statement Sunday, saying the company supports "freedom of expression."
Rowling shared a screenshot Saturday of a Twitter reply to her tweet wishing fellow author Salman Rushdie well after a man stabbed him in the neck at a New York lecture hall on Friday. She wrote that she felt "sick" over Rushdie being attacked and hope that he would recover.
.@TwitterSupport These are your guidelines, right?
"Violence: You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence...
"Terrorism/violent extremism: You may not threaten or promote terrorism..." pic.twitter.com/BzM6WopzHa
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 13, 2022
"Don't worry you are next," a user responded.
