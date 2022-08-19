A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Japan encouraging young people to drink more alcohol

Tax revenues from sale of booze have plummeted due to COVID

Published August 19, 2022 at 4:40pm
(FOX NEWS) – Tax revenues from alcohol sales are lagging in Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the restaurant and nightlife industry, so the country is launching a new contest to try to boost consumption among young people dubbed, "Sake Viva!"

"The purpose of this announcement is to revitalize the industry," Japan's National Tax Agency said in announcing the plan, according to a translation.

Applicants between the ages of 20 and 39 are encouraged to submit business plans to boost alcohol sales to young people ahead of a contest in November. Tax revenues from alcohol plummeted about $800 million in 2020, according to the Japan Times.

