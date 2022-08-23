Jared Kushner once broke up with Ivanka because she wasn't Jewish

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and senior adviser to former US president Donald Trump, revealed in his memoir, released Tuesday, how he broke up with Ivanka Trump while they were dating because she wasn’t Jewish, then reunited with the help of the Murdoch family and singer-songwriters Bono and Billy Joel.

An advance copy of the book, “Breaking History: A White House Memoir,” describes the now married couple’s courtship, and how the soon-to-be president ruined his surprise marriage proposal.

The two met in 2007 for a business lunch at the behest of Trump who wanted Ivanka to see if Jared was interested in purchasing any of the family’s properties.

