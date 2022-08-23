A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Politics U.S.TESTING THE FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Jared Kushner once broke up with Ivanka because she wasn't Jewish

Bono, Billy Joel helped rekindle romance, Trump pressed him on why his daughter had to be the one to convert

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 23, 2022 at 7:51pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Adviser to the President Ivanka Trump and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner leave a conference following her address Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the G20 Women's Empowerment Event in Osaka, Japan (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

Adviser to the President Ivanka Trump and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner leave a conference following her address Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the G20 Women's Empowerment Event in Osaka, Japan (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and senior adviser to former US president Donald Trump, revealed in his memoir, released Tuesday, how he broke up with Ivanka Trump while they were dating because she wasn’t Jewish, then reunited with the help of the Murdoch family and singer-songwriters Bono and Billy Joel.

An advance copy of the book, “Breaking History: A White House Memoir,” describes the now married couple’s courtship, and how the soon-to-be president ruined his surprise marriage proposal.

The two met in 2007 for a business lunch at the behest of Trump who wanted Ivanka to see if Jared was interested in purchasing any of the family’s properties.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Man admits faking his own death to avoid sex-abuse charges
DeSantis finally has his Democrat opponent for November
Man accused of murdering woman, placing her head on a stick in U.S. park
Oh, ship! Camera captures disaster striking superyacht
Islamic terrorists shoot Christian lawyer dead, kidnap 4 nuns
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×