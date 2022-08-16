A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Politics U.S.MUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Joan of Arc, Elizabeth I may not have identified as women, scholar suggests

'I am a 31-year-old non-binary trans person'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 16, 2022 at 7:49pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Joan of Arc (image courtesy Picryl)

Joan of Arc (image courtesy Picryl)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A British university lecturer and “transgender awareness trainer” referred to Queen Elizabeth I and Joan of Arc with “they/them” pronouns and wrote that Joan’s story shows us that “gender has never been strictly tied to the body” in an essay published August 8 on the website of Shakespeare’s Globe.

Kit Heyam, whose website reads “I am a 31-year-old non-binary trans person,” is a lecturer in Medieval and Early Modern Studies at Queen Mary University of London. Heyam’s essay reflected on the London theater’s production this summer of a new play, “I, Joan,” which “tells Joan of Arc’s story anew” as “alive, queer, and full of hope,” according to the Globe.

Joan of Arc is considered a saint in the Catholic Church. She led soldiers, dressed in men’s clothing, in battle in 1429 against the invading English, during what would later be known as the Hundred Years’ War, according to History.com.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Marco Rubio trails Dem challenger in Florida U.S. Senate race
Proposal would ban students from sharing ANY non-school messages
Joan of Arc, Elizabeth I may not have identified as women, scholar suggests
Rick Santorum: FBI raid is another reason for a convention of states
'We're going to find you': U.S. struggles to prosecute billions of dollars in COVID fraud
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×