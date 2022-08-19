Judge blocks military from discharging unvaccinated Marines

A federal judge has temporarily halted the discharge of hundreds of Marines who were denied religious exemptions from the military's requirement that they receive the experimental COVID-19 vaccine shots, which have not prevented infection and the spread of the virus as promised.

U.S. District Judge Steve Merryday, a George. H.W. Bush appointee, ruled Thursday that the Marines have failed to adhere to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the Epoch Times reported.

And significantly, he ruled a class action for any Marine affirmed by a chaplain as having a sincere religious objection who filed for an exemption on time and was denied.

The Religious Freedom Restoration Act requires the federal government to prove it has a compelling interest requires in a certain action and that there are no less restrictive alternatives.

TRENDING: Inflation Reduction Act is the problem, not the solution

Many of the Marines argued that chaplains determined they held sincere religious beliefs and the military did not present compelling reasons for them to get vaccinated.

None of the exemption denials, the judge said, demonstrated that "accommodating a particular applicant will meaningfully impede the health and readiness of the 95% vaccinated force or meaningfully impede the military’s operations and duties."

Only 11 requests for religious accommodation had been approved by Aug. 4 after none had been approved before February.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Should unvaccinated Marines be discharged? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (33 Votes)

The judge emphasized that the Marines failed to consider the circumstances for each applicant. And the branch relied on data largely from 2020 and 2021, which was before the relatively mild and vaccine-evasive omicron variant emerged.

Mat Staver, chairman and founder of Liberty Counsel, said in a statement the Defense Department "has relentlessly violated the law and ignored their religious freedom."

"Today, that lawlessness ends," he said.

The branch has discharged a total of 3,299 Marines for refusing to get a vaccine. Some Marines have asked for a medical exemption.

Judge Merryday wrote that the treatment of the exemption requests signals that "the class of religiously objecting Marines is substantially likely to prevail on the merits of their claim that the Marines never received a fair and particularized evaluation 'to the person,'"

"Because the record reveals the substantial likelihood of a systemic failure by the Marine Corps to discharge the obligations established by RFRA, a classwide preliminary injunction is warranted to preserve the status quo, to permit the full development of the record without prejudice to the plaintiffs, and to permit both a trial and a detailed, fact-based resolution of the controlling issues of fact and law," he ruled.

EDITOR’S NOTE: During the Biden era of rapidly metastasizing madness, the greatest madness of all may be today’s shockingly widespread campaign to indoctrinate, seduce, groom and flat-out RECRUIT America’s children into the dark world of transgenderism. Countless LGBT activists, including many public-school teachers, have taken to proselytizing the new transgender salvation to America’s children, both on social media and within the schools themselves. Even Biden’s far-left Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra fully supports taxpayer-funded amputations of healthy body parts of these vulnerable children, declaring ghoulishly, “We should help those have the life-affirming care that they need.” The result? Untold numbers of America’s kids are being led into lives of not just unending conflict, confusion, suffering, deformity and disability, but far too often – as multiple studies prove – suicide. The whole unbelievable story – including the underlying reasons, almost entirely unreported elsewhere, for what amounts to the most massive child sexual abuse campaign in American history – is explored as never before in the July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled “WHAT’S REALLY BEHIND THE TRANSGENDER CRAZE?”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!