A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith Health Money Politics U.S.YOUR GOVERNMENT AT WORK
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Orwellian': Karine Jean-Pierre roasted for calling overturning of Roe v. Wade 'unconstitutional'

'A live look at what a degree from a woke university gets you;

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 3, 2022 at 6:11pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Karine Jean-Pierre holds her first press briefing as press secretary, Monday, May 16, 2022, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Hannah Foslien)

Karine Jean-Pierre holds her first press briefing as press secretary, Monday, May 16, 2022, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Hannah Foslien)

(FOX NEWS) -- White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday took heat after she claimed that the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade was an "unconstitutional action."

"From day one, when the Supreme Court made this extreme decision to take away a constitutional right, it was an unconstitutional action by them," she said.

Jean-Pierre then described the right to choose abortion as "a right that was around for almost 50 years," as well as "a right that women had to make a decision on their bodies and how they want to start their families."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'He shot my arm off!': Watch armed man flee when 80-year-old store owner fires gun
Republican congresswoman killed in head-on car crash
'Orwellian': Karine Jean-Pierre roasted for calling overturning of Roe v. Wade 'unconstitutional'
Cure for death? Scientists revive cells in dead animals, raising hopes
Prove your sex! Public schools in one state now require proof to participate in sports
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×