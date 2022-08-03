'Orwellian': Karine Jean-Pierre roasted for calling overturning of Roe v. Wade 'unconstitutional'

(FOX NEWS) -- White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday took heat after she claimed that the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade was an "unconstitutional action."

"From day one, when the Supreme Court made this extreme decision to take away a constitutional right, it was an unconstitutional action by them," she said.

Jean-Pierre then described the right to choose abortion as "a right that was around for almost 50 years," as well as "a right that women had to make a decision on their bodies and how they want to start their families."

