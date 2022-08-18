A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Kathie Lee Gifford plans to tell biblical stories the rest of her life

'The devil doesn't own the airwaves'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 18, 2022 at 12:31pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Kathie Lee and Frank Gifford

Kathie Lee and Frank Gifford

(CBN) – Legendary TV host Kathie Lee Gifford first encountered Jesus as a young girl in a movie theater — a moment that forever transformed her heart and mind.

“I came to know Jesus in a movie theater as a 12-year-old little Jewish girl,” Gifford recently told “The Prodigal Stories Podcast.” “And Jesus spoke to my heart through a movie that the Billy Graham organization put out, and I’ve never been the same since.”

Gifford, who became a household name as co-host of “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee” and later NBC’s “Today,” is now dedicating the rest of her life to telling biblical stories through fascinating and new lenses.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







State's school board bans pride, BLM flags from classrooms
University 'volunteers' students for critical race theory
Teachers union runs ad calling conservative parents 'extremists'
Kathie Lee Gifford plans to tell biblical stories the rest of her life
Report: 40% of Catholic priests are homosexual, bisexual
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×