Kathie Lee Gifford plans to tell biblical stories the rest of her life

(CBN) – Legendary TV host Kathie Lee Gifford first encountered Jesus as a young girl in a movie theater — a moment that forever transformed her heart and mind.
“I came to know Jesus in a movie theater as a 12-year-old little Jewish girl,” Gifford recently told “The Prodigal Stories Podcast.” “And Jesus spoke to my heart through a movie that the Billy Graham organization put out, and I’ve never been the same since.”
Gifford, who became a household name as co-host of “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee” and later NBC’s “Today,” is now dedicating the rest of her life to telling biblical stories through fascinating and new lenses.