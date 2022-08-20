Larry Elder mulls presidential run

(BREITBART) – Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder told Breitbart News on Friday afternoon that he is considering a presidential run in 2024, after being encouraged by his network of fans and donors from his 2021 gubernatorial campaign in California.

“I’ve been urged to consider running for president — and if I do, it won’t be because I want to dethrone Donald Trump, or Ron DeSantis, or [Mike] Pompeo or anybody else,” he said.

Rather, he explained, he wants to “talk about the kinds of things that I don’t believe we are talking enough about.” Chief among these: “The demise of the nuclear, intact family,” Elder said.

