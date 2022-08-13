A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
URBAN UNREST
These are the most (and least) livable cities in the world

Urban centers measured on quality of various categories

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 13, 2022 at 4:36pm
Tianjin skyline (Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Pandemic restrictions changed the livability of many urban centers worldwide as cultural sites were shuttered, restaurant dining was restricted, and local economies faced the consequences. But as cities worldwide return to the status quo, many of these urban centers have become desirable places to live yet again.

As Visual Capitalist's Avery Koop notes, this map uses annual rankings from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) to show the world’s most livable cities, measuring different categories including: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

The ranking attempts to assess which cities across the globe provide the best living conditions, by assigning a score on 30 quantitative and qualitative measures across the five categories with the following weightings.

Read the full story ›

