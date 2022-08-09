A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Politics U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Leftists freak out over one word concerning FBI at Trump's home

'To be clear, a lawful execution of a search warrant is NOT A RAID'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 9, 2022 at 1:38pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Armed FBI agents conduct a search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, evening, Aug. 8, 2022. (Video screenshot)

Armed FBI agents conduct a search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, evening, Aug. 8, 2022. (Video screenshot)

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

Donald Trump’s critics are demanding that people stop referring to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s search of his home in Mar-a-Lago as a “raid.”

The FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence Monday, and many in the media have speculated that the search was related to an FBI investigation of his possible mishandling of White House documents, some of which ended up in the Florida residence. Trump described the search as a raid in his Monday evening statement, but his critics are now insisting that the term shouldn’t be used since the federal agents entering his home had a warrant.

TRENDING: Chuck Norris happy to work with Hungarian president 'fighting for that better future'

“We don’t know yet what crimes the FBI had sufficient evidence of to convince a federal judge there was probable cause to search Trump’s residence, but the execution of a search warrant isn’t a raid,” wrote Joyce Alene, former US Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. “It’s a judicially overseen process. Still unknown: the subject of the search.”

“It’s a ‘search,’ not a ‘raid,'” “PBS News Weekend” anchor Geoff Bennett wrote.

“A court-authorized search is not a raid,” Brookings Institute senior fellow Benjamin Wittes said.

“To be clear, a lawful execution of a search warrant is NOT A RAID. TFG is not a victim,” Democratic Georgia state Rep. Erick Allen wrote.

“The FBI search warrant has to undergo a lot of steps – including a federal judge – to be signed off on. So it’s not a “raid” or “siege” like Trump implies,” journalist Stephen Fowler said.

“This was not a raid,” political commentator David Weissman wrote. “Merrick Garland had a legal search warrant to search Mar A Lago. No one is above the law.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Summer reading gets super woke: Kneel for the national anthem
Leftists freak out over one word concerning FBI at Trump's home
'No one is above the law': Celebrities, Dems cheer FBI raid on Trump home
'I caught that fish': Multimillionaire Dem reels in 24-hour fishing license for new campaign ad
'Unacceptable situation': Russia 'temporarily' blocks U.S. inspections of nuke weapons
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×