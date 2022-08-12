Leftists now suggesting executions over Mar-a-Lago raid

It was only days ago a very credible source, former New York Police Department Commissioner Bernard Kerik, expressed his concern about Democrats working to assassinate President Donald Trump.

"I would not put assassination beyond these people," he said, if the politicized raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home fails to produce charges that Democrats could use to try to prevent him from running for office in 2024.

Kerik said he was "deathly afraid" for the former president when federal authorities, weaponized against their political foes by the Biden administration, went to Mar-a-Lago.

Those fears gained added substance on Friday when Michael Hayden, a government official under George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, "responded approvingly" to social media demands for "executions" for those who "spill nuclear secrets."

There have been claims that the FBI raided Trump's home in search of documents containing nuclear secrets. There also have been claims the FBI was there to hunt for anything Democrats could use against Trump in 2024, that the FBI planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago and even that the FBI planted listening devices there.

It is former CIA chief Michael Hayden who went on social media to endorse a suggestion for "executions" for those who spill nuclear weapons.

The Washington Examiner noted Hayden "responded approvingly" to a tweet, from NBC contributor Michael Beschloss, referring to Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, convicted in the 1950s of espionage for sharing atomic secrets with the Soviet Union.

He said, "Rosenbergs were convicted for giving U.S. nuclear secrets to Moscow, and were executed June 1953." Hayden said, "Sounds about right."

In a story that some have suggested was planted by the FBI in the Washington Post, the publication claimed there was such classified information that agents were looking for when they evicted staff and lawyers, and without witnesses searched Trump's home.

Trump has been cooperating in recent weeks with government requests for documents he may – or may not – have.

The report explained the politics involved: "Hayden, a retired four-star Air Force general who served as director of the National Security Agency and later the CIA under former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, endorsed Joe Biden for president in 2020."

Fox News said, "Conservative commentator Jerry Dunleavy accused Beschloss of 'suggesting that Trump should be executed,' considering it was posted just after the Washington Post piece speculating that the FBI had raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate to find missing nuclear documents."

The report continued, "Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy slammed Hayden’s comment and accused the retired general and former NSA director of 'suggesting that Trump should be executed.'"

"NBD [no big deal] just a former NSA & CIA Director (who also was among the dozens of ex-intel officials who signed the infamous October 2020 Hunter Biden laptop letter) out here suggesting that Trump should be executed," he wrote.

The "laptop letter" from dozens of former U.S. intel officers claimed – against the evidence – that reports of Biden family cartel schemes to make money from foreign nations, including some enemies of the U.S., was Russian disinformation.

The laptop evidence now has been documented as fact, but those officials have failed to retract their unsubstantiated claims.

WND reported when Kerik expressed concern that Democrats have exhausted all of their options to try to make sure Trump doesn't run again. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi already has orchestrated two failed impeach-and-remove schemes, one that happened after he left office.

And critics of the Democrats' schemes have said her partisan committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol essentially is her third barrage against Trump.

Kerik was on The Balance with Eric Bolling, and explained, "If you remember back in 2016, right before he got elected, I was in Washington D.C.

"I was at a couple of different social events, and I hear people talking, they said the Democrats want this guy so bad that they wouldn't put assassination behind it. And I'm gonna tell you something, they've tried impeachment, they've tried another impeachment, they've tried one investigation after another.

"This is about one thing: this is about stopping him from running in 2024. And I'm gonna tell you something, I'm not into conspiracies, I'm not into anti-government rhetoric. This is the first time in my lifetime that I would say I am deathly afraid for Donald Trump. I would not put assassination behind these people."

