Lindell's Election Summit: Citizen's report on state of the states

(UNCOVER DC) – All 50 states were represented at Saturday’s “The Moment of Truth Summit” in Springfield, Missouri. Citizen-led investigations into the 2020 election and, in some cases, data from the 2022 primaries were presented. After seven plus hours of watching Mike Lindell’s “State of the States” afternoon pow-wow on Saturday, four major takeaways emerged:

1) U.S. Voter rolls are egregiously poorly maintained.

2) Elected and appointed officials across the nation are either allegedly refusing to cooperate or actively blocking citizen-led election integrity initiatives, whether it’s to investigate machines or clean up the voter rolls.

3) Funding and lawyers are difficult to secure.

4) Despite the odds, citizens across the country continue to be meaningfully engaged in fixing elections.

Impressively, all but two of America’s 50 states sent in-person representatives to present summaries of their findings, appearing in alphabetical order. New Jersey and West Virginia sent their findings to Lindell’s team, and their data were summarized by Lindell and moderator Brannon Howse during the summit. Lindell’s platform Frank Speech provides clips from all 50 states on its website here. Red state or not, every state in the country allegedly has systemic problems with election administration.

