Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Literature majors no longer required to take English and American lit survey courses

Requirements changed to make major more 'appealing and accessible'

Published August 2, 2022 at 6:13pm
Published August 2, 2022 at 6:13pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Northwestern University’s Department of English has axed its mandate that literature majors take a pair of comprehensive English and American literature survey courses.

Starting this fall semester, new literature majors can neglect the two survey classes but will be required to take a pair of “historical breadth classes.” One must cover at least 200 years of pre-1830 writings “from a particular tradition, genre, or theme,” and the other must cover literature after 1830, according to the English Department’s website.

Students will also be required to fulfill “diversity” course requirements in topical areas of specialization, such as “Gender, Sexuality & Embodiment,” “Postcolonial & Comparative Literatures” and “Race & Ethnicity,” the department website states.

