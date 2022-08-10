'Love songs and sex': Female teacher accused of molesting special-needs girl, 14

(YNET NEWS) -- A court in Israel on Wednesday ordered the release to house arrest under restrictions of a teacher suspected of sexual offenses against her special needs student.

According to court fillings, the woman, 37, was suspected of molesting a 14-year-old girl, while taking advantage of her mental illness and "abusing the student's feeling of dependency and exploiting her own position of authority as an educator."

The ruling to allow her to remain under house arrest at her Kibbutz under the supervision of her husband and mother came despite the request by the police to remand her to custody for eight days.

