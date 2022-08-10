A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Health WorldSEXTRA CREDIT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Love songs and sex': Female teacher accused of molesting special-needs girl, 14

Allegedly sent sexually explicit photos and shared an intimate relationship

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 10, 2022 at 5:27pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Pixabay)

(YNET NEWS) -- A court in Israel on Wednesday ordered the release to house arrest under restrictions of a teacher suspected of sexual offenses against her special needs student.

According to court fillings, the woman, 37, was suspected of molesting a 14-year-old girl, while taking advantage of her mental illness and "abusing the student's feeling of dependency and exploiting her own position of authority as an educator."

The ruling to allow her to remain under house arrest at her Kibbutz under the supervision of her husband and mother came despite the request by the police to remand her to custody for eight days.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Love songs and sex': Female teacher accused of molesting special-needs girl, 14
States don't trust green energy, keep coal plants online to prevent blackouts
Media shift blame to Facebook after mom 'performs late-term abortion on teen, hides the body'
Stocks soar, S&P 500 hits highest level in 3 months after key report shows slowdown in inflation
'Urgent right to know': Motion filed to unseal FBI search warrant on Trump home
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×