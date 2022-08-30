'Lying': Karine Jean-Pierre slammed for denying anyone 'walks over' border

(FOX NEWS) -- Fox News’ Peter Doocy stumped White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over the border crisis, Twitter users declared on Monday.

During a press briefing, Doocy asked Jean-Pierre about the White House’s policy on unvaccinated travelers coming into the United States. He used as an example Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, who has been barred from participating in the U.S. Open due to his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Doocy noted that thousands of migrants are pouring into the country without being vaccinated or proving their vaccination status. Jean-Pierre initially dismissed the question as two different things, but he continued to press.

