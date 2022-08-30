A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Lying': Karine Jean-Pierre slammed for denying anyone 'walks over' border

'Can we get a fact check on this one?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 29, 2022 at 9:14pm
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

(FOX NEWS) -- Fox News’ Peter Doocy stumped White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over the border crisis, Twitter users declared on Monday.

During a press briefing, Doocy asked Jean-Pierre about the White House’s policy on unvaccinated travelers coming into the United States. He used as an example Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, who has been barred from participating in the U.S. Open due to his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Doocy noted that thousands of migrants are pouring into the country without being vaccinated or proving their vaccination status. Jean-Pierre initially dismissed the question as two different things, but he continued to press.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
