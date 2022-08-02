A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Lyme disease epidemic? Tick-borne illness cases skyrocket 357% in rural America

Urban communities seeing a surge as well

Published August 2, 2022 at 6:19pm
Published August 2, 2022 at 6:19pm
(Image by Jerzy Górecki from Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) -- The summer season is tick season and that means one thing — Lyme disease cases are going to rise in the United States. Now, a concerning new report finds rural communities have seen cases of the tick-borne illness skyrocket in recent years.

Over the last 15 years, from 2007 to 2021, insurance claims for Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded by 357 percent in rural areas. Although people typically encounter disease-carrying ticks in the woods and tall grassy areas, researchers from FAIR Health say urban communities are seeing a surge as well. The non-profit says urban areas across the U.S. have seen a 65-percent rise in Lyme cases since 2007.

Study authors analyzed a database of more than 36 billion privately-billed healthcare claims to discover this alarming trend.

Read the full story ›

