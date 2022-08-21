Major U.S. city dumps $500,000 into fund for abortionists

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Bridget Sielicki

Live Action News

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has announced that the city sent $500,000 to the Abortion Liberation Fund of PA, which provides financial assistance to women who can’t afford abortion.

“Abortion is healthcare no matter where you live,” Kenney said in a statement. “In Philadelphia it is legal, but sadly that does not mean it is accessible for everyone. Providing financial support for people seeking abortions is one of the ways we will support Philadelphians in their fundamental right to bodily autonomy.”

Kenney further defended the use of taxpayer money for abortion with the claim that abortion is both safe and life-saving.

“Even before the Supreme Court’s decision this year, anti-abortion restrictions have made it far too difficult for people to access safe and often life-saving procedures, because public insurance won’t cover it and the costs of the procedure — to say nothing of traveling to a clinic, taking time off from work, childcare, and other financial considerations — are prohibitive,” he said.

But despite Kenney’s claim, induced abortion comes with many known risks, and it certainly isn’t life-saving, as the act intentionally kills a human being.

While they aren’t regularly publicized in the media, abortion injuries often occur, with women needing hospitalization after suffering complications like infection, uncontrolled bleeding, a perforated uterus, and more. Live Action News has reported on many of these instances; sadly, some women have died after receiving legal abortions, including Cree Erwin-Sheppard, Keisha Atkins, Lakisha Wilson, Christin Gilbert, and Jamie Lee Morales.

Kenney’s defense of abortion and his willingness to publicly fund it is also ironic, considering Philadelphia was the home of abortionist Kermit Gosnell, who killed at least two women while injuring countless others, and snipped the spines of babies delivered alive in his house of horrors. These tragedies occurred after the city’s own Department of Health ignored numerous violations at Gosnell’s abortion facility, allowing him to continue to harm women and children while the city turned a blind eye.

It is unknown at this time how the mayor was authorized to distribute funding to the pro-abortion group, as there does not appear to be a decision of the city council in this regard.

Women don’t need the city of Philadelphia to pay for them to put their lives at risk as their children are killed. Instead, that funding could be put toward life-affirming measures and financial assistance for women who do not want abortions.

