Majority of Americans prioritize economy over climate change

(JUST THE NEWS) – Most Americans prioritize economic recovery over efforts to combat climate change, a recent survey revealed.

Just 7% of Americans listed "stopping climate change" as their greatest concern in a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll, released Wednesday. A further 10% listed it as their second priority.

Inflation, meanwhile was the top concern of 42% of Americans, coming in second for a further 17%. Energy prices also edged out climate change as the top concern for 8% and the second priority for a further 16%.

