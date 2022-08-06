A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Majority of Americans prioritize economy over climate change

New poll reveals attitude toward global warming

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 6, 2022 at 6:39pm
(JUST THE NEWS) – Most Americans prioritize economic recovery over efforts to combat climate change, a recent survey revealed.

Just 7% of Americans listed "stopping climate change" as their greatest concern in a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll, released Wednesday. A further 10% listed it as their second priority.

Inflation, meanwhile was the top concern of 42% of Americans, coming in second for a further 17%. Energy prices also edged out climate change as the top concern for 8% and the second priority for a further 16%.

