Mall of America secure after shots fired in 'isolated incident'

(FOX NEWS) – Shoppers fled the Mall of America in terror on Thursday afternoon after shots were fired in an "isolated incident," police said.

The suspect fled the mall on foot and has not been identified by police. No victims have been located, according to Bloomington police.

Several law enforcement officers could be seen walking through the mall with rifles as a PA system told shoppers to seek shelter. The scene was secured about 50 minutes after the incident took place.

