A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.ANARCHY IN AMERICA
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Mall of America secure after shots fired in 'isolated incident'

Suspect fled on foot

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 4, 2022 at 7:28pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Mall of America

Mall of America

(FOX NEWS) – Shoppers fled the Mall of America in terror on Thursday afternoon after shots were fired in an "isolated incident," police said.

The suspect fled the mall on foot and has not been identified by police. No victims have been located, according to Bloomington police.

Several law enforcement officers could be seen walking through the mall with rifles as a PA system told shoppers to seek shelter. The scene was secured about 50 minutes after the incident took place.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Mall of America secure after shots fired in 'isolated incident'
Over 230 economists warn Manchin's spending bill will perpetuate inflation
Americans on recession: 'You can't hide the facts'
White House says al-Qaeda is in Afghanistan, though Biden said group was gone last year
In Slovenia, wildfires setting off hundreds of unexploded bombs on WWI battlefields
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×