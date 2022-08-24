A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions U.S.THEY WALK AMONG US
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Man accused of murdering woman, placing her head on a stick in U.S. park

Drew a 'satanic goat's head in the shape of a pentagram'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 23, 2022 at 9:22pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Angela Nicole Bradbury, 29, was murdered at an Iowa park in April 2021. (Courtesy Cerro Gordo County Sheriff)

Angela Nicole Bradbury, 29, was murdered at an Iowa park in April 2021. (Courtesy Cerro Gordo County Sheriff)

(FOX NEWS) -- An Iowa man was arrested for first-degree murder for allegedly killing a woman in April 2021 then placing her head on a stick in a park.

Nathan James Gilmore, 23, was taken into custody on Friday in relation to the death of 29-year-old Angela Nicole Bradbury.

Detectives alleged that he referenced the murder in a social media message and drew a "satanic goat’s head in the shape of a pentagram" with numbers that alluded to the brutal slaying, according to a criminal complaint.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Man admits faking his own death to avoid sex-abuse charges
DeSantis finally has his Democrat opponent for November
Man accused of murdering woman, placing her head on a stick in U.S. park
Oh, ship! Camera captures disaster striking superyacht
Islamic terrorists shoot Christian lawyer dead, kidnap 4 nuns
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×