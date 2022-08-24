Man accused of murdering woman, placing her head on a stick in U.S. park

(FOX NEWS) -- An Iowa man was arrested for first-degree murder for allegedly killing a woman in April 2021 then placing her head on a stick in a park.

Nathan James Gilmore, 23, was taken into custody on Friday in relation to the death of 29-year-old Angela Nicole Bradbury.

Detectives alleged that he referenced the murder in a social media message and drew a "satanic goat’s head in the shape of a pentagram" with numbers that alluded to the brutal slaying, according to a criminal complaint.

