Man admits faking his own death to avoid sex-abuse charges

Was already sentenced to 85 years in prison after impregnating 14-year-old girl

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 23, 2022 at 9:59pm
(AP) -- MOBILE, Alabama -- A military veteran pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to faking his own death off the Alabama coast to try to avoid sexual abuse charges in Mississippi.

Jacob Blair Scott pleaded guilty to charges of sending a false distress call that led to a Coast Guard search, illegally shipping weapons across state lines and giving false information, according to court records.

A federal judge will sentence Scott in November. He was already sentenced to serve 85 years in prison in Mississippi after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a girl and impregnating her when he was 40 and she was 14.

WND News Services
