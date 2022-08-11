A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Man charged with sending feces-filled letters to Republican lawmakers

Still unclear if the excrement was human or animal

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 10, 2022 at 8:55pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(AP) -- COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio man is in custody after being accused of sending about three-dozen feces-filled letters to lawmakers around the country, including Ohio’s 25 Republican state senators in early July.

Police arrested Richard Steinle, a 77-year-old from Mogadore, Ohio, and former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator on Friday. Steinle is charged with sending “injurious articles as nonmailable,” violating a federal law that prohibits mailing certain things, including hazardous material, according to court records.

The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum prison sentence of one year and a $100,000 fine. A message seeking comment was left with Steinle’s lawyer.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
