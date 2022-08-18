A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Man finds rare purple pearl in his clam at restaurant

Planning to have gem appraised

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 18, 2022 at 12:06pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(UPI) – A Pennsylvania man eating with his family at a Delaware restaurant made a surprising discovery inside of a clam: a purple pearl.

Scott Overland of Phoenixville was eating at the Salt Air restaurant in Rehoboth Beach with his wife and children when the discovery was made inside a northern quahog clam.

"At first my wife thought it was, like, a bead, or one of those – it looked like one of those 'Dot' candies on the paper," Overland told WCAU-TV. "We thought the chef dropped something in there."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
