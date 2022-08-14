Man 'slashes 3 with machete,' including manager at store that wouldn't sell him guns

(AP) -- PATCHOGUE, New York — A U.S. man is facing assault and weapons charges for allegedly attacking three people with a machete at a Long Island sporting goods store.
Suffolk County police said Saturday that the attack occurred the previous afternoon at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Patchogue, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of New York City.
Treyvius Tunstall allegedly asked to buy rifles but walked away after he was asked to provide identification. According to police, he then slashed a store manager with a machete and attacked two other people as he fled.