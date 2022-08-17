Marco Rubio trails Dem challenger in Florida U.S. Senate race

(FOX NEWS) -- Democratic candidate Val Demings is leading GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida's tight U.S. Senate race, while Nikki Fried tops opponents as most likely candidate to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November midterms, according to a new poll.

The University of North Florida released the results of a survey Tuesday that revealed Florida voters' choices for the state's gubernatorial and Senate primary races, while also looking ahead to November.

Demings, the former chief of police in Orlando and current congresswoman, was ahead in the Aug. 23 Democratic Senate primary with 80% support. Candidates Candace Daniel and Robert Willis lagged with less than 5% of the vote.

