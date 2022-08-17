A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Marco Rubio trails Dem challenger in Florida U.S. Senate race

Former chief of police in Orlando and current congresswoman has 4% lead

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 16, 2022 at 9:10pm
Marco Rubio on ABC's 'This Week' May 27, 2018 (Broadcast screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Democratic candidate Val Demings is leading GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida's tight U.S. Senate race, while Nikki Fried tops opponents as most likely candidate to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November midterms, according to a new poll.

The University of North Florida released the results of a survey Tuesday that revealed Florida voters' choices for the state's gubernatorial and Senate primary races, while also looking ahead to November.

Demings, the former chief of police in Orlando and current congresswoman, was ahead in the Aug. 23 Democratic Senate primary with 80% support. Candidates Candace Daniel and Robert Willis lagged with less than 5% of the vote.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
