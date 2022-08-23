A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
As Mark and Donnie Wahlberg were soaring to stardom, their brother was off to jail, and met Jesus

'I was always a hustler, was always manipulative, just to get what I wanted'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 22, 2022 at 9:21pm
(CBN NEWS) -- His brothers were making music and movies while he was posing for mug shots.

In the mid-80s, Donnie and Mark Wahlberg took the music world by storm, topping the charts with "New Kids on the Block" and "Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch."

Around the same time, their brother Jim was moving in a different direction. Behind bars. But it was when he was locked up that his soul finally became free when one of the most admired women in the world paid him a visit.

