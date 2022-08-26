Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook censored Hunter Biden laptop story at FBI's request

(DAILY CALLER) – Mark Zuckerberg alleged Thursday on “The Joe Rogan Experience” that the FBI warned Facebook of a “Russian propaganda” dump just before the Hunter Biden laptop story broke.

The exchange began when Rogan asked how Facebook handled the Hunter Biden laptop story, with Zuckerberg responding that his company took a different path after the FBI warned of misinformation.

“The FBI basically came to us and some folks on our team and said, ‘Hey, just so you know, you should be on high alert, we thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election and we have noticed that basically there’s about to be some kind of dump that’s similar to that, so be vigilant.'”

