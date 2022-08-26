A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook censored Hunter Biden laptop story at FBI's request

Feds asked him to restrict misinformation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 25, 2022 at 9:11pm
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg prepares for testimony on Capitol Hill, April 10, 2018. (NBC video screenshot)

(DAILY CALLER) – Mark Zuckerberg alleged Thursday on “The Joe Rogan Experience” that the FBI warned Facebook of a “Russian propaganda” dump just before the Hunter Biden laptop story broke.

The exchange began when Rogan asked how Facebook handled the Hunter Biden laptop story, with Zuckerberg responding that his company took a different path after the FBI warned of misinformation.

“The FBI basically came to us and some folks on our team and said, ‘Hey, just so you know, you should be on high alert, we thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election and we have noticed that basically there’s about to be some kind of dump that’s similar to that, so be vigilant.'”

