EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Media tries to dunk on Florida governor over teacher shortage, gets schooled instead

DeSantis urges military veterans to join workforce as instructors

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 20, 2022 at 1:59pm
(TOWNHALL) – Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is calling on the Sunshine State's military veterans to join Florida's workforce as school teachers. But there are certain criteria that must be met. Still, illiterate members of the press seized on the opportunity to try to school DeSantis without carefully reading the veteran-friendly state's specifications first. So, is Florida actually encouraging veterans without any background in teaching to serve as educators?

CLAIM: The Washington Post's economics correspondence Abha Bhattarai blindly repeated a false claim verbatim in a tweet Wednesday that Florida is asking veterans "with no teaching background to enter classrooms," while sharing her Ivy League-educated colleague's reporting on the growing teacher-shortage crisis. WaPo education reporter Hannah Natanson, a Harvard University alumna, penned the initial claim in an article published in The Washington Post. In fact, the "no teaching background" line was in the lede graf.

FACTS: The assertion's placement at the top of the story directly contradicts Natanson's acknowledgment further down in the report that the state's veterans do not need bachelor's degrees BUT must have earned a minimum of 60 college credits while maintaining a grade-point average of at least 2.5 on an official transcript. As of Friday, no correction has been made at the bottom of Natanson's piece to acknowledge the contradiction.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
