Mega-donor dumped Democrats because of lies about vaccine

Guest hosting "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Fox News' Brian Kilmeade added a caveat to a former Democratic Party mega-donor's recitation of statistics backing his claim that COVID-19 vaccines are "the most dangerous ever created."

"We can't verify those numbers," Kilmeade said in response to Silicon Valley entrepreneur Steve Kirsch, who says he has given a total of more than $20 million to Democratic candidates and causes.

Kilmeade was reacting specifically to an unscientific sampling of people who attended conservative-libertarian businessman and talk-radio host Wayne Root's wedding that nevertheless is consistent with other data, Kirsch contends.

Kirsch said in a Substack post after the interview that he has offered Fox News the opportunity to verify his numbers.

TRENDING: Mad science

What's more, Kirsch has had a standing offer of $1 million to the left-leaning watchdog Media Matters or anyone who is able to refute his claims.

"Note that nobody wants to bet me on any of the bets I have outstanding," he wrote. "But if I took the opposite position on each of these topics, I would be inundated with people accepting my bet."

Kirsch said his abandonment of the Democratic Party began when he started seeing friends die and be injured by the vaccines while authorities were assuring the public the shots were safe and effective.

"I started looking at the data, there was no question this vaccine is the most dangerous vaccine ever created by man," he said.

Did Democrats lie about the COVID vaccine? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (54 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Kirsch said he could not get a "single minute" in front of any Democratic Congress member.

See the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" interview with Steve Kirsch:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

At Root's wedding eight months ago, with about 200 in attendance, roughly 100 attendees were vaccinated and 100 were not.

After an alarming number of his friends began dying or reporting severe illnesses, Root began keeping track an conducted a little survey. Among the vaccinated attendees of his wedding there have been 26 severe injuries and seven deaths. Among the unvaccinated, there were no injuries or deaths.

Kirsch did his own survey, of 600 readers, and matched Root's numbers closely.

"Wayne is 61 years old and only a few of his friends have died in his entire life," Kirsch wrote. "So how can 8 of his friends suddenly die, all vaccinated within an 8 month period? Seems pretty unlikely."

See Kirsch's interview with Root:

Kirsch noted there was a 30-fold increase in medical treatments in Germany after the vaccines rolled out. The nation's biggest health insurer said 1 in 25 clients underwent medical treatment in 2021 for COVID vaccine side effects. Since only 78% of the population is vaccinated, that's a 5% injury rate for people who were vaccinated.

Kirsch said his surveys found a 25-fold increase in injuries.

He noted the CDC hasn’t done a study like Wayne Root’s for any vaccine.

EDITOR’S NOTE: During the Biden era of rapidly metastasizing madness, the greatest madness of all may be today’s shockingly widespread campaign to indoctrinate, seduce, groom and flat-out RECRUIT America’s children into the dark world of transgenderism. Countless LGBT activists, including many public-school teachers, have taken to proselytizing the new transgender salvation to America’s children, both on social media and within the schools themselves. Even Biden’s far-left Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra fully supports taxpayer-funded amputations of healthy body parts of these vulnerable children, declaring ghoulishly, “We should help those have the life-affirming care that they need.” The result? Untold numbers of America’s kids are being led into lives of not just unending conflict, confusion, suffering, deformity and disability, but far too often – as multiple studies prove – suicide. The whole unbelievable story – including the underlying reasons, almost entirely unreported elsewhere, for what amounts to the most massive child sexual abuse campaign in American history – is explored as never before in the July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled “WHAT’S REALLY BEHIND THE TRANSGENDER CRAZE?”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!