Has Mike Pence gone to the Dark Side?

Did I hear this right?

Mike Pence was a major disappointment for accepting the 2020 fraudulent election. A MAJOR DISAPPOINTMENT – but not too surprising! I've wanted to forget about his role in all that since then. But now I can't. Because Pence is now definitely part of the problem.

More on that later … but first, he just called on Republicans to stop attacking the FBI after agents' unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago.

"The Republican Party is the party of law and order," Pence said at a political event in New Hampshire. "And these attacks on the FBI must stop; calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police."

No. We're calling for the defunding of the tip of the spear of an armed and dangerous Gestapo-style force seeking out conservatives like 70-year-old Peter Navarro and putting him leg chains for a misdemeanor, little-old ladies called "domestic terrorists" for defending their rights in school board meetings, and most importantly, Black Monday when Donald Trump's home was raided for no reason.

This is not the same as defunding the police. That's what Democrats do. This is called defunding the Secret Police, the fearsome Stasi, the first guys to knock on the door when Joe Biden or Merrick Garland so orders. They're terrorizing people at the behest of the Jan. 6 Committee.

Is Pence kidding me?!

Is Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., the No. 3 House Republican, one of those Pence is complaining about? She called the raid on Trump's house "a complete abuse and overreach of its authority." Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is calling to defund the FBI. Trump himself has consistently assailed the FBI and Department of Justice, calling the raid "an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!"

Is Pence not man enough to get this right?

The FBI and Garland complained about an "increase in threats and acts of violence" against law enforcement and government personnel in response to what occurred at Mar-a-Lago. But that's because they have not explained it for the last 10 days. It's an outrage!

Does Pence not hold the FBI responsible for the unexplainable actions? Or he just protecting himself? How out of touch is he?

Pence said he was "deeply troubled" to learn that a search warrant was executed at Trump's estate but said the party can still hold Garland accountable "without attacking the rank-and-file law enforcement personnel at the FBI." They took Trump's passport, for God's sake.

"The truth of the matter is, we need to get to the bottom of what happened," Pence continued. "We need to let the facts play out. ... This unprecedented action does demand unprecedented transparency."

The former vice president said he will continue to urge Garland to make information available to the public. That's nice. The truth is we are experiencing a terrible increase in these kinds of political outrages. Has Pence gone completely to the Dark Side?

Pence also commented on the work of the Jan. 6 Committee at the "Politics & Eggs" breakfast at St. Anselm College. The former vice president stated he would consider testifying if asked. Look for that to happen soon.

"Any formal invitation rendered to us, we'd give it due consideration. But my first obligation is to continue to uphold my oath, continue to uphold this framework of government enshrined in the Constitution – this created the greatest nation in the history of the world," he said.

I was right about Pence. I criticized his positions on religious freedom and LGTBQ back when he was governor of Indiana. He even apologized. He said I was right. He thanked me for holding him accountable. Now I am continuing to hold him accountable – for his obsequious role in Jan. 6 and since.

DISGRACEFUL!

