Mike Pence has second thoughts on testifying to Jan. 6 Committee

(EPOCH TIMES) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence has reneged on his previous statement that he would consider testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee.

Recently, Pence said he would consider appearing before the Democrat-led committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who is considered the face of the panel, recently told news outlets that Pence was in talks with the committee to testify.

But during an interview with The Washington Times over the weekend, Pence spoke with a more cautious tone and described the committee as "very partisan."

