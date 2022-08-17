Mind-boggling: Biden allows in astronomical number of illegal aliens

The number of aliens that Joe Biden has allowed to come into the United States since he took office – nearly 5 million – is more people than live in Louisiana, or Kentucky, or Oregon, or Connecticut, or even Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Delaware combined.

According to the report in The Center Square, Biden, and his cohort in border boondoggles, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, "altered federal immigration policies" to allow the newcomers from more than 150 nations.

All illegally.

Biden, in fact, canceled a long list of border policies and practices implemented by President Donald Trump, such as a "Remain in Mexico" practice and a border wall construction project, immediately.

TRENDING: Freedom or totalitarianism – which will Americans choose?

The report said, "This includes 3.9 million who have been apprehended entering the U.S. illegally nationwide and 3.4 million at the southern border. It also includes a minimum of 900,000 gotaways, those who’ve intentionally entered the U.S. illegally and evaded law enforcement who haven’t made asylum or immigration claims."

It said, "The estimated 5 million are now greater than the individual populations of 25 states – up from 23 states reported in June.

The Center Square list included: "Louisiana (4.6 million), Kentucky (4.5 million), Oregon (4.3 million), Oklahoma (4 million), Connecticut (3.6 million), Utah (3.3 million), Iowa (3.2 million), Nevada (3.1 million), Arkansas (3 million), Mississippi (2.9 million), Kansas (2.9 million), New Mexico (2.1 million), Nebraska (1.9 million), Idaho (1.89 million), West Virginia (1.7 million), Hawaii (1.4 million), New Hampshire (1.3 million), Maine (1.3 million), Rhode Island (1.1 million), Montana (1.1 million), Delaware (1 million), South Dakota (901,000), North Dakota (800,000), Alaska (738,000), Vermont (646,000) and Wyoming (579,000)."

Are Democrats intentionally letting illegal aliens into America so they can eventually vote for Dems? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (11 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The aliens total more than people who live in Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, San Antonio or Dallas, the report said.

"They also total more than the individual estimated populations of 100 countries and territories, including Ireland (4.9 million), New Zealand (4.8 million), Panama (4.3 million), Kuwait (4.2 million), Uruguay (3.4 million), Qatar (2.8 million) and many others," the report warned.

In July, the number entering was officially 200,000, but believed to be more than 256,000, and was the 17th straight month – dating just about to Biden's inauguration – of more than 150,000 people each month.

Ten of those who reportedly came into the U.S. during July were on the FBI's terror watch list.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!