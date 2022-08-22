Miracle in Judea: No injuries after full bus riddled with bullets

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- An Israeli bus was shot at in central Judea-Samaria on Saturday night, according to police. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The shots were fired from the Arab village of Silwad at a bus driving on Highway 60, Judea and Samaria’s main north-south throughway, near the Jewish town of Ofra, the IDF stated.

לאחר פיגוע הירי - כוחות צהל הקימו מחסום בכניסה המזרחית לעיר סילוואד pic.twitter.com/O5DTHNfd55 — כל החדשות בזמן אמת 🟢Saher (@Saher95755738) August 20, 2022

The Egged bus was full with passengers during the time of the attack. At least eight bullet holes were discovered in the vehicle’s windows and body, according to the Binyamin Regional Council.

TRENDING: Confessions of a former communist

Read the full story ›