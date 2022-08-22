A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Miracle in Judea: No injuries after full bus riddled with bullets

'We cannot ignore the blood of the drivers and their passengers'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 21, 2022 at 8:06pm
(Image by MasterTux from Pixabay)

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- An Israeli bus was shot at in central Judea-Samaria on Saturday night, according to police. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The shots were fired from the Arab village of Silwad at a bus driving on Highway 60, Judea and Samaria’s main north-south throughway, near the Jewish town of Ofra, the IDF stated.

The Egged bus was full with passengers during the time of the attack. At least eight bullet holes were discovered in the vehicle’s windows and body, according to the Binyamin Regional Council.

