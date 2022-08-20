Mitt Romney predicts how Liz Cheney would fare if she ran against Trump

(FOX NEWS) – As the Republican presidential primary for 2024 begins to take shape, former nominee Mitt Romney shared his opinion on the potential candidates, including Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

After her recent loss to a Trump-backed opponent, Cheney openly considered a bid for the White House — something the 2012 nominee said is not such a good idea.

Romney, who represents Utah in the U.S. Senate, told the South Valley Chamber of Commerce in Sandy, Utah on Thursday that Cheney would definitively not be the Republican nominee.

