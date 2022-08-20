A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mitt Romney predicts how Liz Cheney would fare if she ran against Trump

Wyoming rep fresh off a catastrophic loss in her home state

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 20, 2022 at 6:30pm
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in January 2021. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – As the Republican presidential primary for 2024 begins to take shape, former nominee Mitt Romney shared his opinion on the potential candidates, including Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

After her recent loss to a Trump-backed opponent, Cheney openly considered a bid for the White House — something the 2012 nominee said is not such a good idea.

Romney, who represents Utah in the U.S. Senate, told the South Valley Chamber of Commerce in Sandy, Utah on Thursday that Cheney would definitively not be the Republican nominee.

Read the full story ›

