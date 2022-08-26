A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Moderna suing Pfizer for COVID shot patent infringement

Demanding to 'protest the innovative technology platform we pioneered'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 26, 2022 at 12:09pm
A vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Dec. 29, 2020, when the 48th Medical Group conducted its first inoculations of health-care workers with the vaccine.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

By Trevor Schakohl
Daily Caller News Foundation

Moderna is filing patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer and BioNTech in U.S. district court and German regional court Friday in connection with the two companies’ COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna announced.

Moderna alleges Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty vaccine breaches its mRNA technology patents submitted between 2010 and 2016. It claims they developed their vaccine by copying the technology Moderna used to make its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax.

“We are filing these lawsuits to protect the innovative mRNA technology platform that we pioneered, invested billions of dollars in creating, and patented during the decade preceding the COVID-19 pandemic,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said. “This foundational platform, which we began building in 2010, along with our patented work on coronaviruses in 2015 and 2016, enabled us to produce a safe and highly effective COVID-19 vaccine in record time after the pandemic struck.”

Moderna insisted it is not trying to remove Comirnaty from the market or win damages for actions taken before March 8, 2022. The company said it recognized “the need to ensure continued access to these lifesaving vaccines.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Are the vaccine manufacturers starting to battle it out?

