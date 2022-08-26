A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Monster' fish eludes capture as Chinese city drains lake

Millions of people tuned in to multiday effort to capture it

Published August 26, 2022 at 12:33pm
Published August 26, 2022 at 12:33pm
Alligator gar (Pixabay)

(MSN) – A furtive “monster” fish caught national attention in China this week as millions of people tuned in to a multiday effort to capture it.

The fish, estimated to be at least 27½ inches long, was first spotted in mid-July by a resident in Ruzhou, a landlocked central Chinese city. Local authorities identified it as an alligator gar — a torpedo-shaped freshwater fish with razor-sharp teeth — and launched an operation to capture it. Officials fear the fish, whose origin is traced back some 100 million years by fossil records, would attack humans.

The “monster” busters faced a challenge: They had to first locate the fish in Yunchan Lake, a 30-acre artificial body of water rife with aquatic plants near the bottom. After two weeks searching in vain, the local government announced it would drain the entire lake.

