U.S. music legend files suit against FBI

Monkees' frontman Micky Dolenz seeking info on bureaus probes of him and band

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 30, 2022 at 9:35pm
(Image by Michael Jahn from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- The FBI has been issued a lawsuit by The Monkees' only surviving member, Micky Dolenz, for any records that may involve him, his deceased band mates, or the band itself.

Dolenz, whose full name is George Michael Dolenz Jr., filed a civil motion against the Department of Justice, citing the Freedom of Information Act.

The Monkees' were investigated by the FBI twice, once for alleged anti-Vietnam war activities in 1967 and another for which any information has been completely redacted.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
