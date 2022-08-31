U.S. music legend files suit against FBI

(FOX NEWS) -- The FBI has been issued a lawsuit by The Monkees' only surviving member, Micky Dolenz, for any records that may involve him, his deceased band mates, or the band itself.

Dolenz, whose full name is George Michael Dolenz Jr., filed a civil motion against the Department of Justice, citing the Freedom of Information Act.

The Monkees' were investigated by the FBI twice, once for alleged anti-Vietnam war activities in 1967 and another for which any information has been completely redacted.

