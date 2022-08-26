A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mysterious dog illness identified by state officials

Canine parvovirus symptoms include tiredness, loss of appetite, diarrhea

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 26, 2022 at 12:37pm
(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – The mysterious illness that has sickened and killed dozens of dogs across Michigan has been identified by state officials as canine parvovirus.

The announcement from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development comes after one animal shelter in Ostego County reported at least 30 animals falling victim to the illness, despite testing negative for it.

Canine parvovirus spreads through fecal matter and includes symptoms such tiredness, loss of appetite and diarrhea.

