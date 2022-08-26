Mysterious dog illness identified by state officials

(FOX NEWS) – The mysterious illness that has sickened and killed dozens of dogs across Michigan has been identified by state officials as canine parvovirus.

The announcement from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development comes after one animal shelter in Ostego County reported at least 30 animals falling victim to the illness, despite testing negative for it.

Canine parvovirus spreads through fecal matter and includes symptoms such tiredness, loss of appetite and diarrhea.

