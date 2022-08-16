Some NBA teams turn arenas into registration or voting centers

(AP) -- The NBA will be off on Election Day.

The league's schedule for the coming season will have all 30 teams playing on Nov. 7, the night before the midterm elections. The NBA is hoping teams use that night as an opportunity to encourage fans to get out and vote, plus amplify the need for civic engagement.

But on Nov. 8, which is Election Day, no NBA teams have games scheduled. Teams are being encouraged to share election information -- such as registration deadlines -- with their fan bases in the weeks leading up to Nov. 8.

