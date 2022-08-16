A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Some NBA teams turn arenas into registration or voting centers

No basketball games to be scheduled during ballot-casting

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 16, 2022 at 12:33pm
Air Force guard Ethan Taylor drives to the basket against Utah State during a home game at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Dec. 29, 2021. Air Force won the game 49-47. U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua Armstrong)

(U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua Armstrong)

(AP) -- The NBA will be off on Election Day.

The league's schedule for the coming season will have all 30 teams playing on Nov. 7, the night before the midterm elections. The NBA is hoping teams use that night as an opportunity to encourage fans to get out and vote, plus amplify the need for civic engagement.

But on Nov. 8, which is Election Day, no NBA teams have games scheduled. Teams are being encouraged to share election information -- such as registration deadlines -- with their fan bases in the weeks leading up to Nov. 8.

Read the full story ›

