Is your neighborhood lowering your chances of having children?

People in socioeconomically challenged areas 20% less likely to conceive

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 1, 2022 at 5:36pm
A 492nd Fighter Squadron member greets his wife after returning from a deployment, Oct. 4, 2017, at RAF Lakenheath, England. F-15E Strike Eagles and Airmen from the 492nd Fighter Squadron and supporting units across the 48th Fighter Wing returned from a six-month deployment to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli Chevalier)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Your zip code can affect who you hang out with, your personality, and even who you end up meeting and marrying. Now, a new study suggests that where you live also affects whether or not you’ll have children. Researchers from Oregon State University found that people in socioeconomically challenged neighborhoods are 20 percent less likely to conceive than people living in middle-class or affluent areas.

The team adds that understanding the relationship between residency and pregnancy could help people currently having trouble getting pregnant or who are infertile.

“The world of fertility research is beginning to examine factors associated with the built environment. There are dozens of studies looking at how your neighborhood environment is associated with adverse birth outcomes, but the pre-conception period is heavily under-studied from a structural standpoint,” says lead author Mary Willis, a postdoctoral scholar in OSU’s College of Public Health and Human Sciences, in a university release. “Turns out, before you’re even conceived, there may be things affecting your health.”

Read the full story ›

