Netanyahu's new autobiography 'Bibi: My Story' scheduled for fall release

Simon & Schuster will publish former Israeli prime minister's memoir in U.S. on Nov. 22

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 17, 2022 at 5:00pm
(ALL ISRAEL NEWS) -- Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is contending for the Israeli premiership again on Nov. 1, will publish his autobiography on Nov. 22 in both Israel and the United States.

“Bibi: My Story” will be released in Hebrew by Sella Meir Publishing’s Shibolet Press and in English by Simon & Schuster. The autobiography is available for pre-order from Amazon in both languages.

“I am excited to share my story with you, in hopes that the peaks, hardships and takeaways that I have gathered along the way will prove inspirational to all those who seek to live a life of meaning,” said Netanyahu in a statement announcing his memoir.

Read the full story ›

