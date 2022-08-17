WATCH: New ad slams Biden for 'failure' to protect churches, pregnancy centers from attacks

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

CatholicVote, a Catholic advocacy organization, released a seven-figure ad campaign Wednesday targeting President Joe Biden for failing to protect Catholic churches and pregnancy resource centers from escalating attacks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

There have been 64 incidents against pro-life organizations and 69 against Catholic churches since the court’s decision to overturn Roe was leaked May 2, according to CatholicVote. The ad shows a clip of Biden, who is Catholic, encouraging pro-abortion protesters alongside a video of John F. Kennedy, America’s only other Catholic president, condemning attacks on churches.

TRENDING: Freedom or totalitarianism – which will Americans choose?

Post-Roe attacks on pro-life groups and Catholic churches have included at least three firebombings along with numerous threats spray-painted on walls and two churches set on fire. The White House condemned one of the attacks and violence generally June 9.

WATCH:

Kennedy called the burning of churches in the 1960s “cowardly” and “outrageous” and pledged to arrest the people responsible, while Biden has encouraged pro-abortion protesters and has taken little action to protect churches and pro-life groups from attacks, the ad claims, featuring a clip of Biden telling abortion activists to “keep protesting.”

“Ordinary Americans are living in fear, knowing the Biden administration has refused to prioritize or prosecute those targeting churches or pro-life resource centers,” CatholicVote president Brian Burch said in a statement shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation. “This shameful pattern of injustice and failure to protect those who advocate for mothers and innocent unborn children exposes the utter corruption at the highest levels of government.”

The ad will run on television in Washington, D.C., Arizona and Wisconsin and online nationally, according to CatholicVote.

The White House did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!