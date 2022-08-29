New documentary reveals likely voting-machine tampering

Patriots concerned about election fraud aren't giving up. They're still trying to get to the bottom of what happened in the 2020 election and tightening up election integrity laws. "Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it," goes the saying made famous by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. While the Democrats and fake news media are going all out to ridicule Americans merely for wanting to avoid serious crimes affecting the very foundation of this country, they're not giving up. The left may refer to activists as believing "The Big Lie," but the activists refer to them right back as believing "The Bigger Lie."

Documentaries continue to come out exposing very troubling discrepancies, including "Selection Code," which just came out this month. It features the experience of former Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who started digging into why her red county in Colorado, 65% Republican and 35% Democrat, suddenly swung to the left in the April 2021 election, electing four far-left progressives to the city council. She said the winners announced they had won and the margins of their wins 30 minutes before she'd even called the election.

The cancer survivor and Gold Star mom wasn't even involved in politics until she ran for the position in 2017, and she knew she'd be targeted and ridiculed if she started investigating the election – but she never thought they'd come after her and her staff with prosecution.

Peters was told by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who is funded by the George Soros network, that the state was going to install a new version of the election software on her election computers that would delete election files. They refused to let her watch or help her with a backup. Since Peters is required by law to retain election files for 25 months after the election, she made her own copy of those files in advance. She also made a copy of them after the update.

She discovered by comparing the two that key files were deleted during the installation. She released the versions of the backups to the public, which became known as the Mesa Reports 1, 2 and 3.

"Selection Code" features database and systems analyst Jeffrey O'Donnell, who examined the versions and concluded that the final accurate vote count in the county could not be determined. He found that new adjudication and tabulation databases had been created, where all of the ballots were transferred except 5,500. In those new databases, the number of adjudicated cases (ballots where there was an overvote, write-in candidate, or other issue that needed human intervention) decreased by 50%, from 10% to 5%. Peters said she believes 20,000 people who don't live in Colorado illegally voted.

The retaliation was brutal. Griswold filed a lawsuit to bar Peters from overseeing the 2022 election. Peters' office was raided by law enforcement while she traveled to an election integrity summit, the South Dakota Cyber Symposium. It came out that the secretary of state's office had its own passwords to her election equipment.

The FBI raided Peters' home; taking all of her computer equipment, forcing her daughter to stand on the porch in her underwear and carelessly rifling through her late son's last box of belongings. Peters ran for secretary of state and lost the primary race in June. A legal defense fund has been set up for her.

The head of the Colorado County Clerks Association, Matt Crane, is married to a spouse who works for the voting machine company, so he frequently pipes up to blast Peters, with news outlets always identifying him as Republican.

The documentary also features election experts – some testifying to Congress – who discussed how easy it was to manipulate voting machines as early as during the 1980s. An article from 1988 in The New Yorker interviewed early cyber experts explaining how voting machines could be manipulated without anyone knowing except the coder. A video clip showed one expert telling former CBS news anchor Dan Rather that he could put "the fix" into coding and change one-third of the votes in a presidential election.

The documentary quoted Willis Ware, a Rand Corporation computer specialist, who warned those attending a 1987 conference on the security of computer-tabulated elections. "There is probably a Chernobyl or a Three Mile Island waiting to happen in some election, just as a Richter 8 earthquake is waiting to happen in California," he said.

But will Peters be able to ever prove in a court of law what happened? If there is a programmer who created coding to tip the election, who decides to come clean, that will be the smoking gun. But that's a long shot – even if a $1 million reward was offered, who is going to want to admit massive voter fraud that would land the person in prison?

Republicans have had difficulty getting to the bottom of voter fraud due to the left dominating the legal system combined with sloppy investigators and reporting. Websites thirsty for clicks post hysterical articles declaring criminal election fraud and demanding people go to prison, but all too often the "crimes" – such as using a lower threshold for signature verification – don't violate the law, so it begins to look like the boy who cried wolf, thwarting real efforts.

Republicans are fighting back by spreading awareness. Since Big Tech is censoring these types of videos, they're holding watch parties. The Arizona GOP's LD 12, based around Ahwatukee in Phoenix, along with Save My Freedom Movement founder Michele Swinick, are holding a watch party for the documentary Wednesday evening, with a Q&A afterward featuring Peters and the movie's directors and producers.

An effort is underway in Arizona to stop the state from using electronic voting machines. While it may be too late for this year's elections, a more conservative Arizona Legislature next year may get the laws changed before the 2024 presidential election. Peters believes it comes down to this, "Putting a computer between a human and their ballot will make elections unauditable."

