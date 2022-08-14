New findings at Shiloh in Israel confirm biblical narrative, archaeologist says

(ALL ISRAEL NEWS) -- Archaeologists working at Tel Shiloh earlier this summer discovered piers that they believe formed a door into a gate complex at the northern edge of the biblical city.

The finding, said Scott Stripling, director of the Tel Shiloh excavations for the Associates for Biblical Research, was surprising but also made sense, in that the wall was located only about a kilometer from the Shiloh spring. It would be logical for residents to have entered and exited from that side of the city to access water.

“This was either the main gate or another gate,” he told ALL ISRAEL NEWS.

