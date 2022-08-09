New Mexico police suspect 'very strong link' between killings of 4 Muslims

(AP) -- ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — U.S. authorities investigating whether the killings of four Muslim men are connected said Sunday that they need help finding a vehicle believed to be linked to the deaths in New Mexico’s largest city.

Albuquerque police said they released photos of the vehicle suspected of being used in the four homicides, hoping people could help identify the car. Police said the vehicle sought is a dark gray or silver four-door Volkswagen with dark tinted windows, and appears to be a Jetta.

Police did not say where the images were taken or what led them to suspect the car was involved in any of the crimes.

Read the full story ›