New movement aims to share 'Original Testament' with the world

'When something is old, you just want to toss it out and replace it with something else'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 15, 2022 at 5:13pm
(Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash)

(CBN NEWS) -- JERUSALEM, Israel – Ninety percent of the world’s languages do not have a translation of the Old Testament. One movement seeks to change that and spur a global revolution in Bible access.

This year during Pentecost, men and women gathered at the Garden Tomb in Jerusalem to work on expanding the use of the Old or “Original Testament” worldwide.

“’The Original Testament Gap’ refers to the fact that the Original Testament is under-translated, under-used and frequently misunderstood,” says Ram Gidoomal, former chairman of the Lausanne Movement. “We, therefore, commit to do all we can to accelerate the original testament into every living language in order to help complete the Great Commission.”

