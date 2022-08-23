A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'No cake, balloons or brunch': CNN host in shock after not getting a 'goodbye' party

'He always wanted to be part of the 'cool' crowd with Anderson and Don'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 23, 2022 at 12:09pm
(Photo by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash)

(RADAR ONLINE) -- Former CNN host, Brian Stelter, expected his team to throw him a "goodbye" party after Sunday's final show. However, that didn't happen, Radar has discovered.

"Brian literally thought Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and the executives would get up early on a Sunday, come into the office to say 'goodbye' to him," sources told RadarOnline.com.

"There was no cake, balloons, or brunch to send him off. There wasn't even a card. It was like nothing happened at all. Brian packed up his stuff and left alone," they added.

Read the full story ›

