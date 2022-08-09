A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Politics U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'No one is above the law': Celebrities, Dems cheer FBI raid on Trump home

'Fascists are brought to justice by law abiding Americans'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 9, 2022 at 12:49pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Actor/director Rob Reiner (Video screenshot)

Actor/director Rob Reiner (Video screenshot)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Media personalities and Democratic lawmakers celebrated on Twitter about the news of the Monday raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“FBI raids Mar-a-Lago,” actor/director Rob Reiner tweeted. “Game on!!!”

TRENDING: Chuck Norris happy to work with Hungarian president 'fighting for that better future'

“Fascists hate the rule of law,” MSNBC host Joe Scarborough posted on Twitter. “They fight it, try to undermine it, work every day of their lives to destroy it. But in America, they fail. Fascists are brought to justice by law abiding Americans. Because in America, we still believe that no man is above the law.”

Other big names in entertainment celebrated the raid. “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi posted a video of herself dancing.

“Tick… Tick… Tick…Finally,” tweeted Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Michael Moore.

The Monday raid drew praise from some Democratic lawmakers as well.

“That’s what happens when you break the law, try to steal an election, and incite a deadly insurrection,” Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington said on Twitter. “Donald Trump should be in jail. I’m glad to see the FBI taking steps towards accountability.”

“The only worse precedent would be for @TheJusticeDept not to investigate because the person happens to be a former President,” Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California tweeted.

Lieu and Jayapal did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Summer reading gets super woke: Kneel for the national anthem
Leftists freak out over one word concerning FBI at Trump's home
'No one is above the law': Celebrities, Dems cheer FBI raid on Trump home
'I caught that fish': Multimillionaire Dem reels in 24-hour fishing license for new campaign ad
'Unacceptable situation': Russia 'temporarily' blocks U.S. inspections of nuke weapons
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×